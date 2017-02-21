Report: 1 in 3 West Virginia Universi...

Report: 1 in 3 West Virginia University - SWomen Sexually Assaulted

Most students say they feel safe on West Virginia University's main campus, but 1 in 3 women surveyed reported being sexually assaulted, and 10 percent of the female students responding said they'd been raped. Unfortunately, these numbers are roughly standard for college campuses across the United States, and are most likely under reported, a leading researcher says.

