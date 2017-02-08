Redhawk Coffee Now Open in Oakland

Redhawk Coffee Now Open in Oakland

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: I heart PGH

For a neighborhood that is home to a population of guaranteed coffee drinkers, Oakland has 3 universities and a handful of hospitals, there has been a lack of coffee shops especially since the Pete's Coffee closed a few years ago. Redhawk Coffee which launched a coffee truck last year now has a storefront at 120 Meyran in Oakland.

Morgantown, WV

