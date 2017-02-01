National Signing Day 2017: West Virginia signs Jalen Harvey to beef up the defensive line
There are 2 comments on the The Smoking Musket story from Yesterday, titled National Signing Day 2017: West Virginia signs Jalen Harvey to beef up the defensive line. In it, The Smoking Musket reports that:
Jalen Harvey has signed his National Letter of Intent, and will continue his collegiate football career at West Virginia University. A 6'2, 315 pound defensive tackle, Harvey will join his Northwest Mississippi Community College teammate Quandarius Qualls in Morgantown.
#1 10 hrs ago
What a fat load!
#2 7 hrs ago
Beef phartsz
