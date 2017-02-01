National Signing Day 2017: East Missi...

There are 5 comments on the The Smoking Musket story from Yesterday, titled National Signing Day 2017: East Mississippi CC's Ezekiel Rose will.... In it, The Smoking Musket reports that:

Ezekiel Rose has signed his National Letter of Intent, and Tony Gibson's front seven gets another addition with winning experience in the form the 6'-3", 230lb defensive end from Buddy Stephens' East Mississippi Community College. There is still no word as to whether or not he will be bringing Brittany Wagner along with him to Morgantown.

Charlie dont surf

Clarksburg, WV

#1 Yesterday
Who cares?
Turdlies

Chesapeake, OH

#2 Yesterday
Ranked 8 out of 10 recruiting and only a handful of players returning on both sides of the ball. Im not seeing a 10-3 season but I dont think it will be as bad as 2013 when we lost to Kansas for the love of GOD!
ReturningPharts

Absecon, NJ

#3 23 hrs ago
Ranked pharts
Joe D

Fairmont, WV

#4 22 hrs ago
Not one ESPN top 300 players are headed to WV who. Ha Ha.
DayPhartz

United States

#5 22 hrs ago
ReturningPharts wrote:
Ranked pharts
Signature phartz
