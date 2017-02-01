National Signing Day 2017: East Mississippi CC's Ezekiel Rose will...
There are 5 comments on the The Smoking Musket story from Yesterday, titled National Signing Day 2017: East Mississippi CC's Ezekiel Rose will.... In it, The Smoking Musket reports that:
Ezekiel Rose has signed his National Letter of Intent, and Tony Gibson's front seven gets another addition with winning experience in the form the 6'-3", 230lb defensive end from Buddy Stephens' East Mississippi Community College. There is still no word as to whether or not he will be bringing Brittany Wagner along with him to Morgantown.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Smoking Musket.
|
#1 Yesterday
Who cares?
|
#2 Yesterday
Ranked 8 out of 10 recruiting and only a handful of players returning on both sides of the ball. Im not seeing a 10-3 season but I dont think it will be as bad as 2013 when we lost to Kansas for the love of GOD!
|
#3 23 hrs ago
Ranked pharts
|
#4 22 hrs ago
Not one ESPN top 300 players are headed to WV who. Ha Ha.
|
United States
|
#5 22 hrs ago
Signature phartz
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best daycares?
|2 hr
|Moving
|1
|Gory murders at Quiet Dale
|4 hr
|Fool Filter
|2
|National Signing Day 2017: West Virginia signs ...
|7 hr
|WestPhartsz
|2
|#7 Ranked Mountaineers now 18-4
|12 hr
|Joe D
|15
|WVU Football: Massive Pick Up For the Mountaineers
|23 hr
|Turdlies
|2
|Wvu eeks out another win over un ranked team
|Tue
|Charlie dont surf
|10
|National Signing Day 2017: What To Watch For On...
|Tue
|NationalPharts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC