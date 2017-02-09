Morgantown parents and school administrators at odds over youth center

By the end of March, administrators with Monongalia County Schools anticipate the doors will open on a new Division of Juvenile Services Youth Report Center in Morgantown. "Unfortunately, this would be something that very well may end in court because the superintendent and assistant superintendent seem to be somewhat adamant in our discussion they have the authority to do this," answered Frank Oliverio, attorney and parent in the Suncrest neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.