Morgantown assistant city manager taking new job
Glen Kelly, who had acted as interim city manager since August 12, will move closer to his Wood County home. "I'm quite pleased that one of the things they were willing to allow me to do was to continue working on the runway extension project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H2O nightclub
|Wed
|Obama
|1
|Holgerson headed to Alabama
|Wed
|Joe D
|4
|kayla the 19 year old back page
|Tue
|Obama
|6
|Mylan Layoffs : Are you affected?
|Tue
|Bull
|5
|Martin trash (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Cindy
|8
|WVU Gymnastics rolling. Herd91 multiple persona...
|Feb 7
|Jerome
|2
|chuggins farts. rattles morganhole, wva
|Feb 7
|Cashmoney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC