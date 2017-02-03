Hunter Reimer named GNCC's Youth Ride...

Hunter Reimer named GNCC's Youth Rider of the Year

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Progress

Hunter Reimer, a sophomore at Mars Area Senior High School, was recognized as 2016 champion of the Super Mini Series Bike Youth Competition at the AMSOI Grand National Cross Country Series awards dinner in Morgantown, West Virginia. Hunter Reimer, a sophomore at Mars Area Senior High School, was recognized as 2016 champion of the Super Mini Series Bike Youth Competition at the AMSOI Grand National Cross Country Series awards dinner in Morgantown, West Virginia.

