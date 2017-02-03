Humanitarian Exhibition To Be Unveiled At MAC

Monongalia Arts Center is unveiling a new humanitarian exhibition in the Benedum Gallery on Friday, February 10. A group of local Morgantown students are bringing awareness to the global issue of landmines and cluster munitions using their artwork. Led by Nora Sheetz, the art teacher at St. Francis Central Catholic School, this student organization is showcasing a global humanitarian issue for our local community.

