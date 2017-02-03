Humanitarian Exhibition To Be Unveiled At MAC
Monongalia Arts Center is unveiling a new humanitarian exhibition in the Benedum Gallery on Friday, February 10. A group of local Morgantown students are bringing awareness to the global issue of landmines and cluster munitions using their artwork. Led by Nora Sheetz, the art teacher at St. Francis Central Catholic School, this student organization is showcasing a global humanitarian issue for our local community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coach Huggins
|14 hr
|Mess Virginia
|4
|EARTHQUAKE REPORTED IN MORGANTOWN - warning to ...
|17 hr
|Turdies
|2
|Morgantown Music Thread (Nov '13)
|18 hr
|Pedro
|18
|I wanna be a Cowboy....
|18 hr
|Pedro
|4
|#7 Ranked Mountaineers now 18-4
|18 hr
|Coach Huggins
|18
|The Blundering Turds lose another one !!!
|20 hr
|Carlos
|11
|Best daycares?
|Fri
|Fool Filter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC