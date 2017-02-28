Drunk driver in fatal Morgantown cras...

Drunk driver in fatal Morgantown crash ordered to youth center

There are 2 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from Tuesday, titled Drunk driver in fatal Morgantown crash ordered to youth center. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

Alexander Hambrick was intoxicated the night of Jan. 17, 2016 when he ran his truck up over a sidewalk on Stewart Street striking Carli Sears, 20, of Charleston. Her body was thrown more than 30 yards before coming to rest over a hillside.

#1 Tuesday
15-20 would be better
#2 Wednesday
Miscarriage of justice. Piece of shit killed a beautiful girl. Deserves the death penalty.
Morgantown, WV

