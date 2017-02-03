CEO of WVU Medicine Reynold Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale Says Listening To Community Is a Big Key
Dr. David Hess, CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, thinks listening to the community is helping the medical facility. Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Hess outlined positive steps being undertaken at the hospital, including HealthNet Aeromedical Services' plan to establish a helicopter base in Marshall County by July 1. Having a medical helicopter based locally will shorten the time to transport critically ill patients from Reynolds to Ruby Memorial Hospital, WVU Medicine's flagship facility in Morgantown.
