CEO of WVU Medicine Reynold Memorial ...

CEO of WVU Medicine Reynold Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale Says Listening To Community Is a Big Key

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Intelligencer

Dr. David Hess, CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, thinks listening to the community is helping the medical facility. Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Hess outlined positive steps being undertaken at the hospital, including HealthNet Aeromedical Services' plan to establish a helicopter base in Marshall County by July 1. Having a medical helicopter based locally will shorten the time to transport critically ill patients from Reynolds to Ruby Memorial Hospital, WVU Medicine's flagship facility in Morgantown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kayla the 19 year old back page 1 hr anonymous 1
Coach Huggins Sat Mess Virginia 4
EARTHQUAKE REPORTED IN MORGANTOWN - warning to ... Sat Turdies 2
Morgantown Music Thread (Nov '13) Sat Pedro 18
I wanna be a Cowboy.... Sat Pedro 4
#7 Ranked Mountaineers now 18-4 Sat Coach Huggins 18
The Blundering Turds lose another one !!! Sat Carlos 11
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,557 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC