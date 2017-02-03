Authorities arrest Wood County mother after child overdoses
A Wood County woman whose 2-year-old child may have overdosed on an opiate is in jail after she was charged with felony child neglect creating the risk of death or injury. Stephanie R. Joy, 27, 1206 Lynn St., Parkersburg, the child's mother, was arraigned by Wood County Magistrate Brenda Marshall and her bond was set at $250,000, said Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kayla the 19 year old back page
|10 hr
|Fred
|2
|Coach Huggins
|Sat
|Mess Virginia
|4
|EARTHQUAKE REPORTED IN MORGANTOWN - warning to ...
|Sat
|Turdies
|2
|Morgantown Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Pedro
|18
|I wanna be a Cowboy....
|Sat
|Pedro
|4
|#7 Ranked Mountaineers now 18-4
|Sat
|Coach Huggins
|18
|The Blundering Turds lose another one !!!
|Sat
|Carlos
|11
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC