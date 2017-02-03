Authorities arrest Wood County mother after child overdoses

A Wood County woman whose 2-year-old child may have overdosed on an opiate is in jail after she was charged with felony child neglect creating the risk of death or injury. Stephanie R. Joy, 27, 1206 Lynn St., Parkersburg, the child's mother, was arraigned by Wood County Magistrate Brenda Marshall and her bond was set at $250,000, said Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.