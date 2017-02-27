Annual Winter Fair scheduled for March 2-4
A sure sign that spring is getting close is the fact that our local ice cream stand, the Dairy King in Philippi, will be opening on March 1. Come on out to the Belington Volunteer Fire Department on March 3-4 and help usher winter out the door with the Winter Fair.
