Alarming sexual assault numbers
A report issued the other day by West Virginia University ought to worry - and anger - parents, regardless of where their college-bound children plan to study. More than 5,700 students, both male and female, responded to a WVU survey last spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eers beat every D1P5 team in Texas this season
|49 min
|Scroggy
|7
|LGBTQ folk in Morgantown and WVU?
|1 hr
|Joanie
|5
|Victim's father reacts to sentence of Morgantow...
|1 hr
|Lamp Shade
|2
|Baylor Bears
|3 hr
|Joanie
|10
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|truth b told
|3,999
|WVU 2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE via bleachet
|9 hr
|Larry
|3
|Lex and Terry gone
|13 hr
|Jesus Loves the Cock
|7
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC