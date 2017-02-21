After Huggins' scary moment, No. 12 WVU beats Texas 77-62
There are 2 comments on the WSB-TV story from Monday Feb 20, titled After Huggins' scary moment, No. 12 WVU beats Texas 77-62. In it, WSB-TV reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSB-TV.
|
#1 Tuesday Feb 21
Here's what I can tell you about his episode last night. Defib implant devices aren't triggered for Atrial Fib, rather Ventricle issues and shock accordingly. Meaning, it was a very serious matter and means that he is advanced heart failure.
|
#2 Tuesday
Coach Dana was going to tea bag his head when he was down on his knees
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utility
|4 hr
|Blueeyedgirl
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Alex Kissinger
|3,992
|Breezy from backpage is a fake.
|6 hr
|Bub69x
|3
|Tyler Baumann's 'Sides' of the Story (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|Old neighbor
|43
|Looking for something to do!
|Feb 21
|chill pill
|3
|Breezy from backpage
|Feb 20
|Bub69x
|4
|Chuggins arrested for twerking at day care center
|Feb 19
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC