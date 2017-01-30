WVU to foreign students and staff on campus: "Stay in place"
MORGANTOWN, W.Va . - Less than six months into a new position at West Virginia University, the Vice President for Global Strategies and International Affairs has been operating staff around the clock since President Donald Trump's executive order imposing a travel ban on seven nations whose majority populations are Muslim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Excalibur lady goddivas dancers ( Rayne or ice)
|1 hr
|Fred
|1
|Wvu eeks out another win over un ranked team
|9 hr
|Turdlies
|7
|MU Basketball to play Westwood Middle School
|9 hr
|Turdlies
|9
|Haha what now nostradumbass Herd91
|Sun
|Joe d
|16
|Finney sentenced in mortgage fraud (Mar '09)
|Sat
|dumpster fire
|33
|Looking for a white boy or the ice man
|Jan 28
|Ar2D2
|1
|Wvu declares entire campus a "safe space" for t...
|Jan 28
|Donald Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC