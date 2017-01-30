WVU to foreign students and staff on ...

WVU to foreign students and staff on campus: "Stay in place"

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

MORGANTOWN, W.Va . - Less than six months into a new position at West Virginia University, the Vice President for Global Strategies and International Affairs has been operating staff around the clock since President Donald Trump's executive order imposing a travel ban on seven nations whose majority populations are Muslim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Excalibur lady goddivas dancers ( Rayne or ice) 1 hr Fred 1
Wvu eeks out another win over un ranked team 9 hr Turdlies 7
MU Basketball to play Westwood Middle School 9 hr Turdlies 9
Haha what now nostradumbass Herd91 Sun Joe d 16
News Finney sentenced in mortgage fraud (Mar '09) Sat dumpster fire 33
Looking for a white boy or the ice man Jan 28 Ar2D2 1
Wvu declares entire campus a "safe space" for t... Jan 28 Donald Trump 4
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC