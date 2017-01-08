WVU spring semester is beginning of 150th anniversary celebrations
"We sort of have these peaks and valleys of breaks and vacations in the summer time when there fewer students around and even faculty and staff take time with their families and go on holiday, but when they come back, my gosh, that energy just shoots up and makes us excited," anticipated Corey Farris, WVU Dean of Students. "Students will of course have New Year's resolutions that we'll be excited to help them out with whether it's with a new major or better grades or working out or getting that job if they are graduating seniors," Farris added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|R Scott Mick
|3,970
|Mountaineer Gymnasts Victorious in Season Opener
|4 hr
|Marissa M
|1
|Pac man jones
|Sat
|Joey
|7
|Downtown Morgantown
|Fri
|Guy
|8
|Any complaints about Wedgewood Family Practice? (Aug '11)
|Jan 6
|Just Me
|50
|Which Sororities have the less herps?
|Jan 5
|Lovethetrim
|7
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ?
|Jan 4
|BwaHaHa
|11
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC