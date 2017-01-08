WVU spring semester is beginning of 1...

WVU spring semester is beginning of 150th anniversary celebrations

"We sort of have these peaks and valleys of breaks and vacations in the summer time when there fewer students around and even faculty and staff take time with their families and go on holiday, but when they come back, my gosh, that energy just shoots up and makes us excited," anticipated Corey Farris, WVU Dean of Students. "Students will of course have New Year's resolutions that we'll be excited to help them out with whether it's with a new major or better grades or working out or getting that job if they are graduating seniors," Farris added.

