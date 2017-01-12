WVU Researcher Uncovers Influence of ...

WVU Researcher Uncovers Influence of Microorganisms on Soil Carbon Storage

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Newswise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - With more than 7 billion microorganisms in the soil, it's no surprise we still have a lot to learn about them and their impact on the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wvwho always the bridesmaid..Never the bride 2 hr Stevie 10
Bob Huggins press conference 2 hr Larry 7
2 years in a row - #1 Sun marco 13
This coming Friday begins the down slide for Ch... Sun marco 29
Robin foley and her secret man Jan 13 Discusted 1
Mountaineer Gymnasts Victorious in Season Opener Jan 13 The Gambler 18
"Mess Virginia" Jan 13 Joe D 7
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,120 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC