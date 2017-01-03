WVU Researcher Develops Methodology t...

WVU Researcher Develops Methodology to Merge Operations of World's Largest Airline Group

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Newswise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.--This is an all-too familiar site to frequent travelers. The plane you are scheduled to fly on has a technical or maintenance issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 36 min Well 3,980
This coming Friday begins the down slide for Ch... 2 hr Marissa M 19
2 years in a row - #1 2 hr Marissa M 4
WVU smacks down #1 ranked Baylor 2 hr Marissa M 1
Professional microblading eyebrows Mon Heather 1
Mountaineer Gymnasts Victorious in Season Opener Mon Huggys Poopy Stool 12
Pac man jones Jan 7 Joey 7
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,230 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,105

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC