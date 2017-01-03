WVU Helps Find Origins of Mysterious,...

WVU Helps Find Origins of Mysterious, Ultra-Powerful Bursts in Space

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.-You can't see it, but billions of light years away cosmic flash bulbs are popping and no one knows why. Fast radio bursts, brilliant and intense flashes of energy that blaze for a millisecond and then disappear, have puzzled scientists for years, but West Virginia University astronomers are helping to find the celestial bread crumbs that will help lead scientists to answers about this mysterious phenomenon.

