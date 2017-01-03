WVU Helps Find Origins of Mysterious, Ultra-Powerful Bursts in Space
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.-You can't see it, but billions of light years away cosmic flash bulbs are popping and no one knows why. Fast radio bursts, brilliant and intense flashes of energy that blaze for a millisecond and then disappear, have puzzled scientists for years, but West Virginia University astronomers are helping to find the celestial bread crumbs that will help lead scientists to answers about this mysterious phenomenon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ?
|11 hr
|BwaHaHa
|11
|Wvu men hold all male spank parry for new year ...
|Tue
|charlie dont surf
|8
|Pac man jones
|Tue
|charlie dont surf
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Well
|3,956
|Miami Hurricanes Baby
|Tue
|Jose isnt turd 91
|55
|Mylan Layoffs : Are you affected?
|Tue
|Jerry K
|3
|MIAMI RAPES WVU mountaineers over rated were ho...
|Tue
|Jose is turd91
|3
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC