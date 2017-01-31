West Virginia University to meet with...

West Virginia University to meet with international students

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee says the university will meet with international faculty and students to address concerns about President Donald Trump's travel ban. Gee says in a statement that the meeting will be held Monday in the Mountainlair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
#7 Ranked Mountaineers now 18-4 3 hr Charlie dont surf 2
Gory murders at Quiet Dale 11 hr MurderHouse 1
Wvu eeks out another win over un ranked team 13 hr Charlie dont surf 10
News National Signing Day 2017: What To Watch For On... 18 hr NationalPharts 4
MU Basketball to play Westwood Middle School 20 hr Charlie dont surf 11
News WVU Football: Massive Pick Up For the Mountaineers 20 hr Coach Dana 1
Excalibur lady goddivas dancers ( Rayne or ice) Mon Fred 2
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,450,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC