West Virginia cuts ties with US Army All-American Mike Harley, moves on to other options
The West Virginia Mountaineers will be minus one three-star wide receiver when the faxes start rolling on February 1st, after US Army All-American Michael Harley publicly announced his decommitment from the program this evening on Twitter. Word going around at this time is that the Mountaineer coaching staff actually pulled Harley's offer sometime today, following his official visit to Morgantown.
