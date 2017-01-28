Supreme Court ruling approves panel d...

Supreme Court ruling approves panel decision refusing dismissal of Morgantown council members

The West Virginia State Supreme Court has upheld the decision of a three-judge panel denying a petition to remove four members of Morgantown City Council from office. In a memorandum decision filed on Friday, the court found no substantial question of law and no prejudicial error after reviewing the briefs and testimony from the original hearing in 2016.

