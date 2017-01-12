State attorney general sues Morgantow...

State attorney general sues Morgantown rental company

1 hr ago

Alleging violations of the state's consumer protection law, State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against Metro Property Management, described as the state's largest residential housing developer and rental company. Metro Property Management's business is mainly focused on college students in Morgantown and other campus communities throughout West Virginia.

Morgantown, WV

