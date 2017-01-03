Roger Klages

He was born in Glen Dale, WV on September 22, 1948 a son of the late Wilbert Theodore and Myrtle Chloe Sams Klages. Roger retired from Union Carbide as a Senior Lab Technician; was a Purple Heart Recipient serving in the Marines during the Vietnam War; was the Pastor at the former Faith Temple Church and recently attended the Paden City Church of the Nazarene.

