Roger Klages
He was born in Glen Dale, WV on September 22, 1948 a son of the late Wilbert Theodore and Myrtle Chloe Sams Klages. Roger retired from Union Carbide as a Senior Lab Technician; was a Purple Heart Recipient serving in the Marines during the Vietnam War; was the Pastor at the former Faith Temple Church and recently attended the Paden City Church of the Nazarene.
