Roger Klages

Roger Klages

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tyler Star News

He was born in Glen Dale, WV on September 22, 1948 a son of the late Wilbert Theodore and Myrtle Chloe Sams Klages. Roger retired from Union Carbide as a Senior Lab Technician; was a Purple Heart Recipient serving in the Marines during the Vietnam War; was the Pastor at the former Faith Temple Church and recently attended the Paden City Church of the Nazarene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wvu men hold all male spank parry for new year ... 10 hr charlie dont surf 8
Pac man jones 10 hr charlie dont surf 5
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 18 hr Well 3,956
Miami Hurricanes Baby 21 hr Jose isnt turd 91 55
Mylan Layoffs : Are you affected? 22 hr Jerry K 3
MIAMI RAPES WVU mountaineers over rated were ho... Tue Jose is turd91 3
Bartlett House Shelter Abuses in Morgantown, WV (Apr '14) Mon Michelle 25
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,463

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC