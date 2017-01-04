Police seek help in finding missing t...

Police seek help in finding missing trans teen

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Washington Blade

The D.C. Police Department's LGBT Liaison Unit is working with the West Virginia State Police in seeking help from the public, including the LGBT community, in an effort to find a 16-year-old transgender woman who was reported missing from her home in Morgantown, W.Va. on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 27 min Lifelong doper 3,965
Pac man jones 23 hr Joey 7
Downtown Morgantown Fri Guy 8
Any complaints about Wedgewood Family Practice? (Aug '11) Fri Just Me 50
Which Sororities have the less herps? Thu Lovethetrim 7
What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ? Jan 4 BwaHaHa 11
Wvu men hold all male spank parry for new year ... Jan 3 charlie dont surf 8
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,837 • Total comments across all topics: 277,714,181

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC