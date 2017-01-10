Pikewood National gets Top 100 status...

Pikewood National gets Top 100 status from GolfDigest - and then $1.8 million fine from EPA

On Jan. 4, the golf course owned and developed by Greer Industries and its president, John Raese, was recognized by GolfDigest as one of " America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses. " Then today, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a $1.8 million Clean Water Act settlement with the owners and operators of Pikewood National Golf Club.

