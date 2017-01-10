Pikewood National gets Top 100 status from GolfDigest - and then $1.8 million fine from EPA
On Jan. 4, the golf course owned and developed by Greer Industries and its president, John Raese, was recognized by GolfDigest as one of " America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses. " Then today, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a $1.8 million Clean Water Act settlement with the owners and operators of Pikewood National Golf Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 years in a row - #1
|52 min
|Jaquille
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Well
|3,978
|Professional microblading eyebrows
|23 hr
|Heather
|1
|Mountaineer Gymnasts Victorious in Season Opener
|Mon
|Huggys Poopy Stool
|12
|Pac man jones
|Jan 7
|Joey
|7
|Downtown Morgantown
|Jan 6
|Guy
|8
|Any complaints about Wedgewood Family Practice? (Aug '11)
|Jan 6
|Just Me
|50
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC