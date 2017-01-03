Pageant scheduled for March

An official preliminary to Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia's Outstanding Teen, Miss Elkins Area and Miss Elkins Area's Outstanding Teen, will take place March 4 at Gandy Dancer Theater in Elkins.

