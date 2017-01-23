Mother sues to stop Bible classes in ...

Mother sues to stop Bible classes in West Virginia schools

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: O-R Online

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A kindergartner's mother sued her public school system in West Virginia, saying a 75-year practice of putting kids in Bible classes violates the United States and state constitutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nice page about Morgantown 48 min Stevensen 1
Kansas is a long way 1 hr Herd 91 12
Wvwho almost out of top 25. Told you. 1 hr charlie dont surf 9
drug overdoses 2 hr Bummed 4
Haha what now nostradumbass Herd91 2 hr WKU is your daddy 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 12 hr Well 3,986
Kayla backpage Mon Joe D 4
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,223,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC