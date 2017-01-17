Morissey's office sues housing company
A lawsuit was filed last week against the largest residential housing business in West Virginia by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Metro Property Management has many properties throughout the state, including several properties in Morgantown and other campus communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Huggins press conference
|5 hr
|Coach dana
|16
|We Are....F'd
|11 hr
|Muddlety Moe
|1
|happy endings
|13 hr
|McGruff
|4
|Justin Yancey
|23 hr
|Onlyhelping
|1
|Oklahoma is 7-9
|Thu
|Coach chugging
|3
|Wvwho always the bridesmaid..Never the bride
|Wed
|Herd 91
|11
|The State of Oklahoma OWNS you Bitches!
|Wed
|Herd 91
|1
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC