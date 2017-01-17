Morissey's office sues housing company

Morissey's office sues housing company

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A lawsuit was filed last week against the largest residential housing business in West Virginia by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Metro Property Management has many properties throughout the state, including several properties in Morgantown and other campus communities.

Morgantown, WV

