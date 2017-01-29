Morgantown Police investigating death

Morgantown Police investigating death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Police say the body of a teenager found along a recreational trail is being investigated as an "unattended death."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wvu eeks out another win over un ranked team 16 min Missie 1
MU Basketball to play Westwood Middle School 3 hr Turdlies 3
Haha what now nostradumbass Herd91 4 hr Joe d 16
News Finney sentenced in mortgage fraud (Mar '09) 12 hr dumpster fire 33
Looking for a white boy or the ice man 22 hr Ar2D2 1
Wvu declares entire campus a "safe space" for t... Sat Donald Trump 4
drug overdoses Sat chill pill 6
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,357,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC