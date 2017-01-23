Morgantown hires Michigan man as new ...

Morgantown hires Michigan man as new city manager

Monday Jan 23 Read more: West Virginia Metro

Following an executive session Monday, Jan. 23, council voted unanimously to accept the terms of a contract to hire Paul J. Brake of Laingsburg, Michigan. "I'm thrilled that council was in consensus on this decision," said Morgantown Mayor Marti Shamberger.

