Morgantown council and public to meet manager candidates
They will meet with council and department heads over the weekend as the city works to replace Jeff Mikorski who stepped down from the job and accepted a position in Verona, WI in August 2016. Paul Brake arrived in town Friday from the Great Lakes area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
