Morgantown bank robbery under investigation
Police Chief Ed Preston said detectives were pulling surveillance video from around 4:00 p.m. when a man allegedly walked in and demanded cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Are....F'd
|2 hr
|Cruddyton
|2
|The State of Oklahoma OWNS you Bitches!
|6 hr
|einsteins pet mouse
|2
|Bob Huggins press conference
|14 hr
|Coach dana
|16
|happy endings
|23 hr
|McGruff
|4
|Justin Yancey
|Thu
|Onlyhelping
|1
|Oklahoma is 7-9
|Thu
|Coach chugging
|3
|Wvwho always the bridesmaid..Never the bride
|Wed
|Herd 91
|11
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC