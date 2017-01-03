Man arrested on I-290 after gun pulled in road rage incident
Peter J. Grimson, 26, of Morgantown, West Virginia, charged with unlawful use of a weapon and assault and released on bond. Illinois State Police have arrested an out-of-state man in the Elk Grove Village area after a road rage confrontation Friday in which one man reportedly threatened another driver with a handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pac man jones
|5 hr
|Joey
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|good deal
|3,964
|Downtown Morgantown
|18 hr
|Guy
|8
|Any complaints about Wedgewood Family Practice? (Aug '11)
|22 hr
|Just Me
|50
|Which Sororities have the less herps?
|Thu
|Lovethetrim
|7
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ?
|Jan 4
|BwaHaHa
|11
|Wvu men hold all male spank parry for new year ...
|Jan 3
|charlie dont surf
|8
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC