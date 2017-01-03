Man arrested on I-290 after gun pulle...

Man arrested on I-290 after gun pulled in road rage incident

Read more: Daily Herald

Peter J. Grimson, 26, of Morgantown, West Virginia, charged with unlawful use of a weapon and assault and released on bond. Illinois State Police have arrested an out-of-state man in the Elk Grove Village area after a road rage confrontation Friday in which one man reportedly threatened another driver with a handgun.

