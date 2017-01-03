Huntington Receives One of the Top Scores for Inclusiveness
When it comes to creating an inclusive community for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, the City of Huntington ranks higher than many cities in West Virginia and across the country, according to a new report from the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. The Human Rights Campaign has released its 2016 Municipal Equality Index, which ranks 506 U.S. cities of varying sizes on a number of factors, including nondiscrimination laws, municipal employment pol Huntington received a score of 85 on a 100-point scale, which is in the top 25 percent of cities that were evaluated.
