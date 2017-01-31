Generation WV launches program to att...

Generation WV launches program to attract, retain young talent

A statewide organization, working to attract and retain young professionals to the Mountain State, has unveiled a new fellowship program. The program offers a year-long, paid fellowship at some of the state's most innovative companies.

