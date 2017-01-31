Generation WV launches program to attract, retain young talent
A statewide organization, working to attract and retain young professionals to the Mountain State, has unveiled a new fellowship program. The program offers a year-long, paid fellowship at some of the state's most innovative companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Signing Day 2017: What To Watch For On...
|1 hr
|NationalPharts
|4
|MU Basketball to play Westwood Middle School
|3 hr
|Charlie dont surf
|11
|WVU Football: Massive Pick Up For the Mountaineers
|3 hr
|Coach Dana
|1
|Wvu eeks out another win over un ranked team
|5 hr
|charlie dont surf
|8
|Excalibur lady goddivas dancers ( Rayne or ice)
|16 hr
|Fred
|2
|Haha what now nostradumbass Herd91
|Sun
|Joe d
|16
|Finney sentenced in mortgage fraud (Mar '09)
|Sat
|dumpster fire
|33
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC