Four arrested in Morgantown robbery investigation
Three men were taken into custody during a traffic stop in Morgantown, accused of an early Tuesday morning home invasion in downtown. Jared Cooke, 22, Stephan Cottrell, 19, and Donnell Jones, 23 are charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma is 7-9
|1 hr
|Herd 91
|2
|State attorney general sues Morgantown rental c...
|5 hr
|Motown Clown
|1
|happy endings
|Tue
|me me
|1
|Bob Huggins press conference
|Tue
|Freddy
|11
|Wvwho always the bridesmaid..Never the bride
|Tue
|Stevie
|10
|2 years in a row - #1
|Jan 15
|marco
|13
|This coming Friday begins the down slide for Ch...
|Jan 15
|marco
|29
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC