Four arrested in Morgantown robbery investigation

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: West Virginia Metro

Three men were taken into custody during a traffic stop in Morgantown, accused of an early Tuesday morning home invasion in downtown. Jared Cooke, 22, Stephan Cottrell, 19, and Donnell Jones, 23 are charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy.

