Foul play is not suspected in WVU student death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of a West Virginia University student whose body was found Saturday morning along the rail trail in Morgantown but Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston is not making any assumptions about what happened to the young man. A bystander walking on the on the trail found Arthur W. Bagenda, 19, of Bethesda, MD., near the Walnut Street Bridge.
