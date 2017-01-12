Florida State QB commit sets date for...

Florida State QB commit sets date for official visit to West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Smoking Musket

Current Florida State quarterback commit James Blackman has scheduled his official visit to West Virginia for January 20th, according to Ryan Bartow of 247Sports. Blackman has held an offer from West Virginia since June 2016 but chose to give his verbal commitment to the Seminoles in August, just weeks after they offered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Musket.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2 years in a row - #1 3 hr Joe D 12
This coming Friday begins the down slide for Ch... 3 hr Joe D 22
"Mess Virginia" 8 hr charlie dont surf 6
Wvwho always the bridesmaid..Never the bride 9 hr Joe D 2
Mountaineer Gymnasts Victorious in Season Opener Wed Sarah 14
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Wed R Scott Mick 3,983
WVU smacks down #1 ranked Baylor Wed Turdlies 3
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC