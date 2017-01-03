Ex-US Rep. Rick Renzi to exit prison ...

Ex-US Rep. Rick Renzi to exit prison after corruption charge

28 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona is preparing to walk free from federal prison Saturday after serving three years for corruption, money laundering and other charges. Renzi's attorney, Kelly B. Kramer, declined to comment on his client's plans after prison and said he didn't know any details of the former congressman's life behind bars.

