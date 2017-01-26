DWG Oil Gas Acquisitions LLC v. South...

DWG Oil Gas Acquisitions LLC v. Southern Country Farms Inc Harlan...

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: FindLaw

DWG OIL & GAS ACQUISITIONS, LLC, Plaintiff Below, Petitioner v. SOUTHERN COUNTRY FARMS, INC.; HARLAN KITTLE and BARBARA KITTLE; and LORI D. CARPENTER, Defendants Below, Respondents Bradley W. Stephens, Esq., Stephens Law Office, Law Offices, Morgantown, West Virginia, Virginia, Kelly Mayhew, Esq., Respondent, Kelly Mayhew, PLLC, Farms, Inc., Morgantown, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner Thomas E. White, Esq., White & Clyburn, Moundsville, West, Counsel for Southern Country This declaratory judgment action is before this Court upon the appeal of the petitioner and plaintiff below, DWG Oil & Gas Acquisitions, LLC , from the December 28, 2015, order of the Circuit Court of Marshall County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug overdoses 24 min chill pill 6
News Finney sentenced in mortgage fraud (Mar '09) 7 hr dumpster fire 31
Kelley Denham 12 hr Kevin 4
Erik toler and margaret sturgell (Oct '15) 17 hr The one who knows 4
News Mother sues to stop Bible classes in West Virgi... 17 hr Sweet Home WV 4
Haha what now nostradumbass Herd91 Thu Joe D 12
WV Pawn Thu Justasking 1
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC