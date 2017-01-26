DWG Oil Gas Acquisitions LLC v. Southern Country Farms Inc Harlan...
DWG OIL & GAS ACQUISITIONS, LLC, Plaintiff Below, Petitioner v. SOUTHERN COUNTRY FARMS, INC.; HARLAN KITTLE and BARBARA KITTLE; and LORI D. CARPENTER, Defendants Below, Respondents Bradley W. Stephens, Esq., Stephens Law Office, Law Offices, Morgantown, West Virginia, Virginia, Kelly Mayhew, Esq., Respondent, Kelly Mayhew, PLLC, Farms, Inc., Morgantown, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner Thomas E. White, Esq., White & Clyburn, Moundsville, West, Counsel for Southern Country This declaratory judgment action is before this Court upon the appeal of the petitioner and plaintiff below, DWG Oil & Gas Acquisitions, LLC , from the December 28, 2015, order of the Circuit Court of Marshall County.
