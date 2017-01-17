Despite West Virginia economic woes, ...

Despite West Virginia economic woes, WVU Medicine is booming

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Darien News-Review

In this Jan. 17, 2017 photo, Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., is seen. WVU Medicine this week opened a new 10-story tower at Ruby Memorial Hospital adding more than 800 jobs and 100 patient rooms in the expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Here we go Steelers! 2 hr No means yes to Ben 1
Herd91 gender reassignment operation 3 hr Marissa 4
Kansas is a long way 3 hr Marissa 7
News Mother sues to stop Bible classes in West Virgi... 13 hr Jim Ontario 3
Is wvwho in top 5? 15 hr Herd 91 1
Jennifer Ferraro (Aug '15) 15 hr Lindsay 15
The Octagon of Doom Sat Huggins 1
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,159,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC