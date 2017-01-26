Board approves variety of personnel m...

Board approves variety of personnel matters

Tuesday Jan 24

Several appointments, transfers, absences and a resignation were among the personnel matters approved by the Hancock County Board of Education during Monday's meeting. The board approved four assignments, two of which are sports-related.

Morgantown, WV

