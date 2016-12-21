W.Va. court to have female majority

W.Va. court to have female majority

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

West Virginia will become one of 11 states that will have a majority of women on their high courts in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bigfoot spotted in morgantown wooded area 30 min Marissa M 3
Wvu overrated all season and it shows 51 min Marissa M 5
Wvu men hold all male spank parry for new year ... 3 hr S Howard 3
Miami Hurricanes Baby 5 hr S Howard 32
Hospital Board Members Only ! 8 hr Beyond Belief 1
This coming Friday begins the down slide for Ch... 8 hr Funk town 18
The Herd going for another perfect season 11 hr Coach dana 90
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,042 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,493

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC