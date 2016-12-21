Special Weather Statement issued Dece...

Special Weather Statement issued December 30 at 1:10PM EST expiring...

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: WPXI

MDZ001-PAZ075-076-WVZ509>512-514-301915- Garrett-Fayette-Fayette Ridges-Eastern Tucker-Eastern Preston-Preston-Monongalia-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston- 110 PM EST FRI DEC 30 2016 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT THE AREA... At 109 PM EST, an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Farmington to Star City. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 min Matilda Withers 3,930
Miami Hurricanes Baby 9 min charlie dont surf 29
Mylan 1 hr Fairlady 8
Now we know why the ACC didn't want Wvwho! 2 hr Charlie dont surf 18
WVU to return from Florida mid January. 2 hr charlie dont surf 9
What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ? 6 hr PercyFaith 8
The U 6 hr Herd 91 7
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,683 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,241

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC