Morgantown to consider allowing guns in public buildings
The Dominion-Post reports the council is scheduled to discuss the issue on Tuesday. City Manager Glen Kelly and Police Chief Ed Preston said if the council does vote to allow weapons it would cost the city between $118,000 and $132,000 for security measures at city hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This just in...
|2 min
|Skylar Howard
|5
|WVU to return from Florida mid January.
|7 min
|Joe m
|6
|Now we know why the ACC didn't want Wvwho!
|1 hr
|Joe m
|12
|Miami Hurricanes Baby
|1 hr
|Joe m
|12
|Wvu bball team weak compared to big brother MU
|3 hr
|Teray
|1
|Convict U Murdercanes
|7 hr
|Turds
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Hillbilly
|3,926
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC