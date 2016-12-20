Morgantown to consider allowing guns ...

Morgantown to consider allowing guns in public buildings

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Dominion-Post reports the council is scheduled to discuss the issue on Tuesday. City Manager Glen Kelly and Police Chief Ed Preston said if the council does vote to allow weapons it would cost the city between $118,000 and $132,000 for security measures at city hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This just in... 2 min Skylar Howard 5
WVU to return from Florida mid January. 7 min Joe m 6
Now we know why the ACC didn't want Wvwho! 1 hr Joe m 12
Miami Hurricanes Baby 1 hr Joe m 12
Wvu bball team weak compared to big brother MU 3 hr Teray 1
Convict U Murdercanes 7 hr Turds 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 10 hr Hillbilly 3,926
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,878

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC