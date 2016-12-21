Morgantown council passes first reading of weapons ban
The ordinance was not given an ok immediately as certain sections of the ordinance were amended before passing on a 4-3 vote. Councilors Jenny Selin, Nancy Ganz, Marti Shamberger and Bill Kawecki voted in favor of the measure while Ron Bane, Wes Nugent and Jay Redmond dissented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey "R" where did Ammons go?
|6 hr
|Missingsermons
|2
|Decent girls in weston?
|8 hr
|real talk
|5
|dramica neal
|8 hr
|dramica neal
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Well
|3,925
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ?
|Thu
|WvUHospitalSux
|5
|Which Sororities have the less herps?
|Dec 19
|Obvious
|5
|Concerned midwives (Aug '15)
|Dec 19
|Unhappy client
|4
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC