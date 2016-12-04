Morgantown council members interested in legislative session
City council members plan to meet with Monongalia County legislators this month to discuss bills they want passed in the 2017 session. At a recent collaborative meeting about the prevention and treatment of alcohol-related injuries, Mayor Marti Shamberger said she learned police support legislation that would allow law enforcement inside establishments that sell alcohol where the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration has jurisdiction to enforce alcohol related regulations.
