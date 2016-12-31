Morgantown bank robbery suspect arres...

Morgantown bank robbery suspect arrested in Parkersburg

Saturday Dec 31

Martin, 30 of Davisville, was arrested in Parkersburg less than 2 weeks after she's accused in a Morgantown bank robbery. The Davisville woman allegedly walked into United Bank located on the corner of Fayette and Chestnut Streets at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 where she presented a note demanding money.

