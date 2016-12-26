Monongalia prosecutor reflects on dec...

Monongalia prosecutor reflects on decades in the courtroom

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: West Virginia Metro

For more than three decades, Monongalia County's prosecuting attorney has chosen her words carefully presenting to jurors, responding to judges and interviewing crime victims. Long-time Monongalia County Prosecutor Marcia Ashdown will leave office Dec. 31 to spend time traveling with, Gerry, her law professor husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This coming Friday begins the down slide for Ch... 32 min Turdsux 17
The Herd going for another perfect season 1 hr Coach dana 90
Before seasons over no top 25 for wvwho 1 hr Coach dana 96
Marshall 62-0 1 hr Coach dana 38
Miami Hurricanes Baby 1 hr Coach dana 30
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Will Warren SR 3,931
From Florida: new news about WVU vs. Miami 5 hr Skylar Howard 1
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,469,622

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC