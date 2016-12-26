Monongalia prosecutor reflects on decades in the courtroom
For more than three decades, Monongalia County's prosecuting attorney has chosen her words carefully presenting to jurors, responding to judges and interviewing crime victims. Long-time Monongalia County Prosecutor Marcia Ashdown will leave office Dec. 31 to spend time traveling with, Gerry, her law professor husband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This coming Friday begins the down slide for Ch...
|32 min
|Turdsux
|17
|The Herd going for another perfect season
|1 hr
|Coach dana
|90
|Before seasons over no top 25 for wvwho
|1 hr
|Coach dana
|96
|Marshall 62-0
|1 hr
|Coach dana
|38
|Miami Hurricanes Baby
|1 hr
|Coach dana
|30
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Will Warren SR
|3,931
|From Florida: new news about WVU vs. Miami
|5 hr
|Skylar Howard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC